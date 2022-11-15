The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Holiday Bible Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
The next food distribution event will be at Holiday Bible Church on Thursday, Nov. 17, and will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early.
Holiday Bible Church is at 4807 Mile Stretch Drive in Holiday.
