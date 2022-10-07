A free food distribution event will be at the Moore-Mickens Education Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Union Missionary Baptist Church, the African-American Club of West Pasco, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
It’s first come first served, so come out early.
