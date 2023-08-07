The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Pasco Sheriff's Charities, Farm Share, Veterans Memorial Park, the Gentlemen's Course, Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution.
The next food distribution event will be at Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson, on Thursday, Aug. 10, and will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early.
