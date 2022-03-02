A fun and educational drive-thru event will bring costumed characters to life this weekend as families in cars navigate Storybook Forest.
Promoting literacy and education make up the values of Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties, Inc. Storybook Forest will do just that by providing free book bundles and giveaways while supplies last from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 at Crews Lake Wilderness Park, 16739 Crews Lake Drive, Spring Hill.
Cars will enter the park on Lenway Road to Crews Lake Road toward Pine Loop road to Pavilion 1.
The free book bundles include two preschool-aged books from Childs Play Publishing and two infant board books form Flying Frog Publishing. There will also be snacks and take-home activity kits for each family that attends. Presenting sponsors include Publix Charities, Happyfeet Tampa Bay, Sunshine Health and the Suncoast Credit Union.
“We’re encouraging the love of reading and family members to read to their kids,” said Melinda Velez, communication and outreach manager for ELC of Pasco and Hernando.
In the past, the event has grown to see up to 1,500 attendees and 80 vendors. Although the event had to be changed to a drive-thru format this year, Velez said she is excited to continue the Early Learning Coalition’s mission to get children reading.
The ELC has partnered with Pasco County libraries and childcare providers to host monthly virtual readings through Zoom, with anywhere from 500-600 children participating per reading. The nonprofit recently partnered with Hernando County libraries to offer this monthly program as well.
Last fall, ELC launched a free parenting program called the START initiative via Zoom. The program is funded by United Way of Pasco and United Way of Hernando. Velez said the initiative is huge for the nonprofit, as it’s the first time they are able to do something that is parent-targeted. The next workshop will begin this month and will run through June. If parents or caregivers don’t have access to a computer, the ELC can provide an iPad or what they need to be part of it.
For more information, visit www.phelc.org or call 727-233-8291 for the Spring Hill office or 727-569-1004 for the New Port Richey office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.