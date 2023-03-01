Not wanting to smile in public or not being able to bite into a crunchy apple are bad enough, but, according to the College of Dentistry at the University of Illinois, “Poor oral health has long-term effects that are associated with serious illnesses like cardiovascular disease, certain types of cancer, pneumonia, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and birth complications.”
“Dental health is health,” Deborah Quesinberry, director of dental programs at Pasco-Hernando State College, told the Suncoast News.
Yet, an estimated 77 million adults in the U.S. have no dental insurance, triple the amount who have no health insurance at all, says a report by the CareQuest Institute. And the CDC reports that nearly one out of five American children ages 1 to 17 did not have a yearly dental exam or cleaning in 2020. In 2015, Delta Dental Health Plan’s National Oral Health Survey found that 30% of U.S. children lost 9 million school days because of oral health problems.
The Affordable Care Act does not recognize dental care as an essential benefit for adults. Unsightly and uncared-for teeth can affect a person’s employment prospects as well. And as oral problems progress, so does the cost of treating them: Crowns can cost up to $1,000 apiece, for example, and treating advanced gum disease can carry a price tag as high as $10,000.
Yet, the University of Illinois says, “80% of Americans delay dental care knowing it will cost them more in the long term.” Because not everybody has a spare hundred or so dollars per person to prevent a disaster that hasn’t happened yet.
Quesinberry’s program at Pasco-Hernando can change that dynamic. The college’s dental clinic offers a full year of preventive dentistry for $25 for adults and $15 for students (payment by cash or check due on first visit). Services include an oral examination, oral cancer screening, X-rays, prophylaxis (tooth polishing), teeth scaling, ultrasonic scaling, dental cleaning/deep cleaning, fluoride treatment, sealants and nutritional counseling about foods that cause cavities.
Services are provided at the college’s fully equipped, modern clinic at its West Pasco campus. Students offer treatment under the supervision of a dentist or registered dental hygenist. Patients receive not only what they need to maintain or achieve basic oral health but, because of the dentist on site, they also benefit from early recognition of more serious problems that may need a referral.
There are no income or other requirements for services, but they are offered by appointment only (patients must agree to multiple appointments) and, as in most student clinics, treatments are thorough but not speedy — each is around three hours. Days and times change each semester.
In Pasco County, private dentists also offer periodic free treatment for those who need it — including those whose problems may be further along. Dentistry from the Heart, a worldwide organization founded by Dr. Vincent J. Monticciolo, offered its annual free clinic at Monticciolo’s New Port Richey office on Feb. 10. Thanks to a host of volunteer dentists and other professionals, an estimated 500 people were able to obtain an extraction or a filling for free, no questions asked. The service is offered every year on a first-come, first-served basis.
SmileFaith, a Port Richey-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, offers dental and medical services, along with “Christian life coaching,” to veterans and the underserved throughout the county in its mobile clinic. For information, visit missionfinder.org/organizations/smilefaith-foundation/ or call 727-807-7958.
For information about or to make an appointment at the Pasco-Hernando clinic, call 727-816-3281 or stop by the clinic in building M, Suite 144, at the West Pasco campus, 10230 Ridge Road in New Port Richey.
