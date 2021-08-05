ODESSA – What started as simple volunteer work between a fraternity and nonprofit has blossomed into a partnership that leaves lasting memories and smiles.
Phi Delta Kappa hosted its fifth annual Christmas in July for parents with children involved in Pasco Kids First Inc. Healthy Families program. It benefited 34 children who got to meet “Santa Claus” and receive back to school supplies on July 28.
“Having outside partners come in and show the families that we serve that they’re there to support them, and haven’t even met them, means so much more to the families,” said Becky Bennett, director of development for Pasco Kids First. “When you have complete strangers who are wanting to make a difference and do these wonderful things for their children and for the parents too, it’s wonderful.”
The Healthy Families program operates in Pasco and Hernando counties, and last year, the children’s advocacy center in Pasco served 1,882 children. Eligible families include pregnant women, and families or individuals with a baby less than three months old. The program will help families through the child’s fifth birthday, and assists other children in the family too.
During the Christmas in July event, children were given backpacks, school supplies, clothing, and shoes to prepare them in time for the new school year.
The fraternity brothers each adopted one of 25 school-aged children between 3 and 16 years old. Younger siblings, such as infants and toddlers, also benefited from the event by receiving an age-appropriate gift. Families got to enjoy pizza, subs by Jersey Mike’s and cookies.
“We always invite people to come and take a tour of our children’s advocacy center and they can see the needs we have here, as well as the services we provide,” Bennett said. “Services include child protection, medical exams, and interviews. A trauma treatment center has therapists on hand to provide free therapy to affected children.”
Donations and supplies for in-kind needs are greatly appreciated, Bennett said. A wish list is available on the nonprofit’s website.
For more than 30 years, Pasco Kids First has been serving the community. Its aim is to prevent child abuse and neglect by helping vulnerable families, and giving parents the tools to be the best parent they can be for their children. Bennett said over the years, 86% of families have improved their self-sufficiency.
On Nov. 6, Pasco Kids First will host its 13th annual Family Fun Day at Sims Park in New Port Richey.
For more information, and to learn about its available resources, visit www.pascokidsfirst.org.
