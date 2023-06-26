4th of July events in Hernando County
• The Rev, White and Blue Festival will be held from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Lead Foot City, 17109 Old Ayers Road, Brooksville. The event will include car, truck and bike shows, live entertainment, food trucks, wrestling, and a fireworks display. For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8be8fu.
• The Hernando Beach Heroes Boat Parade will be held at noon July 1. Registration: $50 Contact Ralph Kennedy at 813-480-3015. Supporting Florida Veterans Foundation.
• Machine Gun Shoot, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at Hernando Sportsmen’s Club, 16121 Commercial Way, Brooksville; U.S. 19, 9½ miles north of State Road 50. Machine gun owners with your gun, $25 per shooter; Spectator admission $2, kids under 15 free with adult. Cars and trucks will be destroyed. Food and drinks available. www.hernandosportsmansclub.com, 352-597-9931.
• Marine Corps League 708 4th of July celebration. This event is fun for the whole family. Water slide and bounce house. Fresh grilled hamburgers and hotdogs. Ice cream. Cornhole and more. Fireworks display at dusk. Sponsored by Patriotic Fireworks and Always Faithful Moving. It gets better every year. Bring your family and friends for a great 4th celebration. Tuesday, July 4, 4 to 10 p.m., 8405 Sunshine Grove Road, Brooksville.
• Stars and Cars 4th of July Demolition Derby and Fireworks, July 4, 7 p.m.; July 5, 9 p.m. Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St., Brooksville. Gates open at 4 p.m. Just $10 for parking. Lots of fun activities like bounce houses, camel rides, gel paintball, monster truck rides, live music, food trucks and more. At 7 p.m., the Demolition Derby will start and fireworks will happen after the demo derby. Tickets purchased in advance for the Demo Derby are $15 for adults (13 and up), $10 for kids (4 to 12), 3 and under are free. Tickets purchased the day of the Demo Derby are $20 for adults (13 and up), $10 for kids (4 to 12), 3 and under are free.
• American Family Celebration, 6 p.m. July 4 at Great Life Church, 14494 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill. This free admission event includes a fun time the whole family can enjoy, tons of food truck options, and ending the evening with the biggest fireworks display in the area. We invite you to bring a lawn chair, invite a few families on your block and enjoy this night of praise.
• Winn-Dixie Classic Car Cruise-in, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., July 4, at 2240 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Free.
Events in Pasco County
• The annual Patriotic Ride & Roll will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 1, in downtown New Port Rickey.
Check in begins at Fitzgerald’s Irish Tavern at 10 a.m.
To participate in the parade, the registration fee will be $5 for bicycles and $10 per golf cart, if purchased in advance. You may register on the day of the parade, but the fee increases to $7 for bicycles and $15 for golf carts.
• The eighth annual Zephyrhills Summerfest Fireworks festival will be held from noon to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Zephyr Lake Park 38116 5th Ave.
The festival will feature food, a DJ, bounce houses, a petting zoo and pony rides. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display.
For more information about the event, call 727-674-1464.
• Starkey Market’s annual Fourth of July Extravaganza will be kick off at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in New Port Richey.
The six-hour event will feature The Shakes Society, a seven-piece band, food trucks, lawn games, ice cream and coffee bar, face painting, bounce houses and beer and wine specials.
The day will end at 10 p.m. following a fireworks display.
If purchased prior to the event, tickets are $27.50 for adults, $16.50 for children six to 17, and $10 for veterans with valid ID. Children under five get in free. If you purchase your tickets the day of the event, each tier will cost and additional $5.
For more information, visit /starkeymarket.com.
