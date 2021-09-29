BROOKSVILLE — There will be a week-long celebration of Brooksville from Oct. 9 to 16 that will include plenty of festivities in the downtown area.
According to Brooksville Main Street, some of the activities include the naming of this year's Great Brooksvillian, cemetery tours, lunch and tours of the Chinsegut Historic Site, mural tours, Taste of Brooksville, a beard, mustache and mullet competition, the inaugural Great Brooksville Games and prominent Founder Look-Alike Contest.
Among the events will be a meet-and-greet with talented artists from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Hernando Park. Admission is free.
The artists created the Winter 2021 Mobile Murals. This will be the only time to see the murals closely before they are hung around downtown.
There will be photo opportunities, art for sale, live music, food vendors and more.
If you’re interested in volunteering, fill out the form at https://www.welovebvl.org/volunteer.
Follow the Facebook page and visit the website at www.welovebvl.org to get all of the details as they are released.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Florida Talks: Hidden History of Florida (Virtual): 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Friday Night Live Concert Series: 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Murals in the Park: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cemetery tours at Brooksville Cemetery: 10:30 a.m.
St. John's Episcopal Church of Brooksville Fish Fry: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 11
Great Brooksvillian Ceremony at City Hall: 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Cemetery tours at Brooksville Cemetery: 10:30.a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Lunch & Tours of Chinsegut Hill Historic Site
Friday, Oct. 15
Mural Tour: 3 to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Taste of Brooksville: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Beard, Mustache and Mullet Competition: 1 p.m.
The Inaugural Great Brooksville Games: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
GFWC Historic Brooksville Woman's Club: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
