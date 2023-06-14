Nature Coast Community Services Foundation needs nonperishable food, clothing, camping equipment and other items to aid those who are without a home.
Also needed are bicycles and bicycle parts to be reworked into usable bikes, storage space in the Brooksville/Spring Hill area, and a RV or property.
NCCSF is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax deductible. To learn more, schedule a pick up, or make a donation, call 352-600-9555.
