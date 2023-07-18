Tony Perez, who began his firefighting career in Pasco County before spending 26 years with Tampa Fire Rescue, is “coming home” to be chief of Pasco County Fire Rescue. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners approved his appointment June 20, and current Fire Chief Scott Cassin will formerly turn over command to Perez on Aug. 1.
“It feels wonderful to be back right where it all started, being able to come home and help my county, help my department out. Starting and then returning home to where it all started, it's been a blessing and an honor,” Perez told the Suncoast News in a telephone interview.
The Wesley Chapel resident retired from the Tampa department, where he rose to be chief of operations and personnel chief, but came out of retirement because, he said, firefighting “has become a passion.”
He wasn’t, though, one of those kids who always dreamed of being a firefighter. He played professional baseball, and when he retired from that, his oldest brother was a firefighter in New Jersey.
“He’s the one who opened the door and planted the seed for going into this career field, back in the early ’90s. I eventually went to the fire academy and became certified, went to EMT school and became certified, and then I was hired on with Pasco County in January of 1997. I became a student of the profession. I just gravitated to it. There are so many things to learn about the fire service, and it's forever changing.”
Perez said there’s a constant learning curve in the fire service. It requires a commitment to the profession, along with integrity, a good work ethic, “All those traits come into play and you're not going to learn it overnight,” he said. “It's a journey. You’re going to learn it over the course of time, and it never stops.”
In an earlier era, the fire department was a bunch of guys who would show up in a truck and put your fire out. Emergency medical services came next.
Now, said Perez, “Community risk reduction is the big topic today … We talk about CPR, smoke alarms, educating children. That's the outreach, bridging those gaps and providing a level of service. We do more than just respond to fires. There's so many different areas that we now respond to, and we become part of the community as a whole. We do a really good job adjusting to what's going on in today's environment.”
Within the department, 16 staff will report to Perez. Through dialogue with them, he will ensure the department is providing the best level of service “and that we are meeting our needs, our goals and objectives for the county and for the residents we serve. So it's a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week-job.”
He added that a major challenge the department faces is raising the pay level and benefits of current firefighters to increase retention, as Pasco Fire Rescue is losing excellent staff who move to other departments where the compensation is more in line with industry standards. Pasco County firefighters are represented by IAFF (International Association of Firefighters) Local 4420.
For more information about Pasco County Fire Rescue and its services, visit www.pascocountyfl.net/373/Fire-Rescue.
