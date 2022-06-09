Former Pasco commissioner Sylvia Young dies

Sylvia Young, one of the first women to serve on the Pasco County Commission, has died, according to an email from commission spokesman Ryan Hughes.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former County Commissioner Sylvia Young,” Hughes said. “Commissioner Young was a true leader – serving as a commissioner for 20 years until she retired in 2000.”
She served from Nov. 18, 1980, to Nov. 21, 2000.
Young worked tirelessly to preserve the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, where the board continues to meet every month. The courthouse is listed on the National Register of Historical Places.
“We are grateful for Commissioner Young’s leadership and will forever remember her lasting impact and dedicated service to Pasco County,” Hughes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.