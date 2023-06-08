OLDSMAR — After Dan Saracki upset incumbent Eric Seidel in last year’s mayoral race, the incoming and outgoing city leaders pledged unity and support for each other and the Oldsmar community.
“He was a great mayor for the city,” Saracki said during his swearing-in ceremony March 22. “I am honored to have worked with him and I learned so much from Mayor Seidel. Thank you, Eric.”
For his part, Seidel took the loss graciously. “Mayor Saracki, it’s a tough job, and you have my support,” he said. “I ask all of our citizens to understand how important it is for them to rally around you, to support you.”
Flash forward 14 months and there was decidedly different vibe at City Hall, as the May 16 City Council agenda featured an item that might have caught many people off guard.
The agenda item requested outside legal help for an impending lawsuit by Seidel against the city and Saracki. It pulled the curtain back on a swirl of legal activity surrounding Oldsmar and the city’s most controversial issue — the April 2022 decision to more than double the density on a downtown parcel to potentially allow an apartment complex to be built behind City Hall.
The issue divided the city along traditional lines — those who believed higher density would draw mixed uses and revive a moribund part of town, including Seidel, and those who believed such development would degrade the city’s character, including Saracki. Neighbors displayed competing yard signs. Hundreds of people showed up to a meeting on the issue.
Now, several issues appear headed to court.
Legal wrangling
Dave McDonald, an Oldsmar resident and opponent of the density increase, fired the first salvo. In March 2022, he filed suit against then-mayor Seidel and City Council members. The suit alleges that they violated Florida’s Sunshine Law by first holding an annual planning session outside of Oldsmar’s jurisdiction, then failing to provide citizens a reasonable opportunity to attend a public meeting when the density plan was addressed.
Saracki, who was then a City Council member opposed to the density revision, was the only council member not named as a defendant.
McDonald’s suit maintains any action taken at the May 2021 planning session — held at Tampa’s Armature Works, held by many to be a crown jewel of urban renewal — should be voided.
Meanwhile, in December 2021, the City Council held a public meeting to adopt a comprehensive plan amendment and corresponding ordinance on the density issue. According to McDonald, 150 people showed up and tried to attend, but there was insufficient room, and no external monitors to allow them to hear what was happening. Anything decided at that meeting, as well, should be voided, McDonald’s suit states.
Fast-forward to January 2023, and Seidel submitted a public records request to the city requesting all public records, including text messages, between Saracki and McDonald. On May 8, Seidel’s lawyers sent Saracki a demand for a forensic inspection of his phone and notice of intent to sue, claiming that Saracki had deleted messages he sent to McDonald.
“These deletions expose you and the city to civil, and potentially criminal, liability,” the demand states.
Among the alleged deletions that Saracki sent to McDonald was a screen shot of a Power-Point presentation from a Florida League of Cities class on the state’s Sunshine Law. It states that “Meetings should not occur in restaurants, small rooms, out-of-town or in other places that unreasonably limit access.”
Seidel’s lawyers state that the screen shot was submitted as part of a deposition in McDonald’s lawsuit, but it had been deleted from records sent in response to Seidel’s public records request.
At the May 16 meeting, council member Katie Gannon addressed the issue of the city obtaining outside counsel, which was item No. 13 on the council agenda. She then expressed “deeper concern” that “the letter and attachments indicate that the mayor may have provided assistance to Mr. McDonald in his lawsuit against the city to affect the disadvantage of the city. Meaning, the mayor of our city may have provided information and help to a person suing the city, which may jeopardize and undermine the city’s position.”
She added if the allegations are proven to be true, she believes Saracki’s actions violated several state statutes “and should be reported to the Florida Commission on Ethics.”
The statement was met with a few seconds of stunned silence before Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp said he was “pretty saddened” after reading the letter and stated he’s afraid to see what comes next. “My bigger concern is does it end here? Do we wind up with some other lawsuit in the future?” Knapp said.
City picks up tab
At the meeting, the City Council unanimously approved obtaining outside counsel to represent the city and Saracki with regard to the allegation of a public records violation. But that wasn’t the end of the issue.
Two former elected officials addressed the controversy.
“We all took an oath when we were sworn into office and I feel if item No. 13 turns out to be true, I think that’ a violation of that oath that we took,” said former Mayor Doug Bevis during the public comment portion of the meeting.
He was followed to the podium by former council member Linda Norris. She questioned why all of the other council members were named in McDonald’s lawsuit while Saracki was not.
“This is all very disturbing, Mr. Mayor,” Norris said. “This lawsuit is costing us tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars. And it seems pretty clear to me now why you were the only council member not named in the lawsuit. The evidence points to you being in cahoots with the plaintiff.”
When contacted by a reporter from Tampa Bay Newspapers, Saracki declined to comment.
“I talked to my attorney and the city attorney, and they advised me not to comment due to the ongoing litigation,” Saracki said by phone on June 6. “I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m not going anywhere.”
For his part, Seidel says the purpose of the notice of intent to sue is to make sure the truth to comes out.
“During the discovery process for the lawsuit, questions arose whether Dan (Saracki) might be providing confidential information to, or essentially helping, McDonald in his lawsuit against the city,” Seidel said by phone on June 7. He said that during discovery, McDonald’s attorney produced text records that did not match those submitted to his lawyers by Saracki. “So, if true, Dan was not only not fully disclosing information, but willfully attempting to hide he was helping McDonald.”
Seidel said the next step is likely a lawsuit “compelling Saracki to allow a forensic examination” of his phone. He said the situation “is extremely disappointing” and a possible “breach of his oath of office” as well a gut-punch following Seidel’s openly amicable support of his successor.
“I’ve been publicly supportive of the mayor and this council since I left office. I even attended his swearing-in ceremony,” Seidel said. “So for me to find out later he’s actually helping the person who is costing the city thousands of dollars in legal fees, it’s not OK to do what he’s doing and not be held accountable.”
