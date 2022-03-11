NEW PORT RICHEY — City council members appealed an order to demolish the property at 6523 U.S. Highway 19, formerly known as La Casa Inn.
The property sits on 2.17 acres of land and the site contains approximately 58,900 square feet of commercial buildings comprised of an office and two two-story buildings consisting of a total of 120 hotel rooms.
An amendment to the motion of appeal was at the request of a council member to review the cost estimate for repairs not to exceed a maximum of 50 percent of current market value, as required by FEMA. Hiren Patel of AARA Hotels, LLC, the property’s owner, appealed the demolition based on his contention that the structure can be reconstructed, repaired, or restored.
“This is a very unique situation because it is in the flood plain,” City Manager Debbie Manns said, “because there is a substantial improvement question.”
Patel put in the appeal to the order of demolition on June 18, 2021. Marquis Contracting submitted with Spring Engineering a list of proposed work to the most westerly building on the property.
According to Manns, the appraised value dictates how much the applicant can spend on repairs and not exceed the substantial improvement number on the work to be done without razing the building. A worksheet provided by the applicant demonstrates an ability to complete the work based on the market value determination provided by the appraiser.
The city recommended the council members, acting in a quasi-judicial proceeding, stay the appeal for six months, giving the applicant time to complete the work, get permitting, and complete improvements. The council vote to appeal was 4-1.
