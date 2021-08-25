Lifelong resident served city for 12 years
NEW PORT RICHEY — Council members remembered native resident, former council member, and Air Force veteran Bill Maytum after sharing the news of his passing Aug. 15.
Deputy Mayor Chopper Davis shared a bit of Maytum’s long history with the council, expressing his condolences for the family.
“He loved the city,” Davis said. “He was a third-generation city council member. He made a presentation at the 90th anniversary of the city of New Port Richey of the gavel that they used at the first meeting in 1924. I have it here today and I’d like to give it to the mayor to use at tonight’s council meeting for old time’s sake.”
Council member Mike Peters remembered seeing Maytum at church, even in recent months, and council member Peter Altman said he served with Maytum on the council in 1988.
“Being a young, 20-something-year-old city councilman, I was a bit more of a fighter then than I am now, but he was a great ally,” Altman said. “He would listen, even to the noisy guy who thought he knew more than he did. He was a good man, he really was.”
Mayor Rob Marlowe expressed his sorrow, saying he’ll really miss Maytum. At mention of Maytum’s churchgoing, Marlowe recalled how Maytum was instrumental in the addition of charging stations for electric vehicles at the church.
Maytum served on the city council for 12 years, following in his grandfather and father’s footsteps. Maytum’s grandfather, William Critchley, served on the original New Port Richey city council in 1924.
