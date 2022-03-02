Former Brooksville Mayor Kevin Hohn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Feb. 22 after pleading guilty to a charge of child pornography production.
Hohn, 66, secretly recorded videos of two underage girls while they were naked inside his home, U.S. District Judge Charlene Honeywell said in court.
The videos were discovered by Homeland Security officers during a search last year that turned up 100,000 images and 1,000 videos of child pornography on Hohn’s computer, according to a plea deal in the case. Forty of the videos and hundreds of images were created by the former mayor.
The videos that Hohn made were created between 2016 and 2020. Hohn kept them on his computer and did not distribute them.
The girls were recorded separately with a “home surveillance USB charger,” essentially a covert camera, the plea deal said. The girls did not know they were being recorded. Their ages were not disclosed in the plea deal but one girl was 13 when one of the videos was made.
Hohn was elected to the Brooksville City Council in 2011 and the council selected him as mayor in 2014. He ran for a Hernando County Commission seat in 2020 but lost. At the Feb. 22 hearing, Hohn’s attorneys said he was a retired federal investigator with the Internal Revenue Service and served in the U.S. Navy.
His attorneys argued Feb. 22 for a five-year sentence with supervision upon release, saying the 15 years recommended by prosecutors would amount to a life sentence given Hohn’s age.
Still, despite Hohn’s otherwise clean record and service with the federal government, the judge sentenced Hohn to 15 years, saying the punishment was necessary to deter future offenders. The maximum sentence was 30 years.
“Sentencing is the hardest job I have,” the judge said. “It’s doubly hard when I sentence individuals who lived lives that were otherwise clean.”
Hohn gave a statement before he was sentenced, apologizing for his actions and to his wife.
“I’ve been able to reflect on how I’ve gotten to this place today and I’m indescribably remorseful for the pain I have caused,” he said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Favorit, who led the prosecution, said, “He has left a family and two girls with scars that will remain throughout their lives.”
The father of the two girls attended the virtual hearing but declined an offer to make a statement in court.
Hohn was ordered to surrender by March 25 to serve his sentence. He was ordered to pay $6,000 restitution to his victims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.