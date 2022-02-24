BROOKSVILLE – When was the last time you saw people getting off a plane with smiles on their faces?
On Thursday, I was part of a group of aviation fans who caught a 15-minute jaunt in a 1928 Ford TriMotor, called by many the first real U.S. airliner.
It was quite a ride as the beautifully appointed and maintained, aluminum-skinned vehicle, flown by expert pilot Dave Ross of Wakeland, Ohio, roared down the runway behind three 450 hp radial engines and climbed into the sky over Hernando County.
Before that, Ross talked to me as he walked around the front of the plane, “pulling the props” on all three engines to get the oil circulated out of the bottom cylinders.
He’s not the only TriMotor pilot. “There’s a group of us that take turns flying it around the country,” he said. He’s been flying the plane for eight years. He flew the plane down from Lakeland.
He and the plane are at the Brooksville-TampaBayRegionalAirport through Sunday, Feb. 27, and available for rides, or if you just want to admire it and take photos, you can do that, too. Go to flytheford.com to make reservations. The plane is parked at Global JetCare, 15421 Technology Drive. Signs in the area of the airport will direct you to the right location.
We got a safety briefing, complete with instructions on how to deal with emergencies like a water landing or a fire, were advised to watch our heads because the wing section lowers the overhead in the middle of the plane, and told that we had to keep our seatbelts fastened at all times.
Everyone boarded in good humor and people were busy taking photos and shooting video with their camera phones.
Ross started the engines one at a time, and you haven’t felt power until you’ve felt three big radial engines crank over and start with a roar.
We taxied to the active runway, waited for a small trainer to land, then Ross guided the plane to the centerline, advanced the throttles and we were off to the races.
What I always love about flying is the new perspective. In the air, you’re leaving the troubles of the ground behind you, at least for a time. Your fellow passengers are like fellow adventurers, and you might not ever see them again, but you’ll never forget the time you shared with them.
Mike Hamm and his wife, Tempo, of Beverly Hills, Fla., were among those smiling people I saw.
“I loved it. It was really nice,” Mike Hamm said. “I had a great time.”
Compared with an airliner of today, he said with a laugh, it was “very noisy, and very hot,” but definitely worth it.
“The landing was awesome,” Tempo Hamm said. “I expected a big jolt, but it was as smooth as can be.”
And she recommended the ride. “Everyone should do it. At least once.”
Eric Stratmann, from The Villages, said it was a little noisy and rough sitting opposite the engines, but he recommended it. At least the seats were well-padded, he added with a smile.
“It’s an experience,” he said.
Susanne Stratmann agreed that it was an interesting flight.
“I have a lot more admiration for Lindbergh,” she said. “I feel it’s absolutely necessary to feel the way it was.”
