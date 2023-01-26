LUTZ — Nowadays, it’s hard to escape from digital marketing when even Winn-Dixie is on TikTok. Keeping customers entertained while trying to reel in some new ones can be difficult when most of our attention gets caught on the next flashy advertisement.
Katbrat Studios, a veteran- and family-owned business, focuses on content creation and gamification marketing.
“Gamification is a new term, but it’s been around for a long time,” said Kat Mahoney, owner and operations director. “It’s integrating games with your business. So, when you go in a store and you buy something like a coffee and they stamp a card, when you come back you’ll get a discount or a free coffee, that’s gamification. It’s a reward for doing something.”
When you integrate gamification with businesses, it gives people a reason to come back for its services. In today’s society, Mahoney noticed that gamification in marketing is needed because most patrons are tired of being over-sold on products. In an age where we are one click away from an instant purchase, there has to be a reason why we can trust a company and use its services again.
Mahoney works alongside her husband, CJ, who is the co-owner of Katbrat Studios and an aerial drone pilot; their daughter Nova “V,” who is their digital artist and administrative assistant; Alex, who serves as media producer and tech lead; and Rob, their fire and emergency medical safety lead.
“My kids started gaming with me when they were about 5 years old and in that turn we realized that they were learning so much more through games,” Mahoney said. “They were integrating what they were learning in school with games and I could make examples of certain things. I have two kids who are on the autism spectrum, and they actually excelled in school once we started learning through gamification.”
Mahoney said she hopes her children will take the experience and expertise they’ve gained from working with Katbrat Studios to move on to another career. Nova has already published her first children’s book, “Astrid & the Case of the Missing Cupcake,” along with working with streamers and social influencers.
In an instance where Katbrat Studios services were a great success, the family team helped launch a S.T.E.A.M. Fest in Pennsylvania. Its client, a company called ArtsQuest, wanted the community to learn more about S.T.E.M. education but Katbrat decided to coin it as Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Makers.
Mahoney explained the reason they changed the meaning behind S.T.E.A.M. was to help the client integrate more technology and reach out to tech companies when it was known more for painting, sculptures, and art. In the first year of S.T.E.A.M. Fest, Mahoney said they expected about 500 attendees and actually saw 7,000 people visit.
“We made it a family-oriented event so everyone could come in and listen to speakers around the world talk about robotics, science, digital art, and more,” Mahoney said. “It became successful and that is why we’re bringing the S.T.E.A.M. Expo from the north to the Tampa Convention Center on Sept. 30.”
As a working parent who loves her job, Mahoney also puts out a podcast called “Katnip & Coffee,” which talks about how to inspire parents using gamification to balance their work life, personal life, and parent life. Mahoney said she gives tips on how to make a game out of life when, as a working parent, you may feel drained at times and may not have the strength to keep up with everything.
“It makes it more fun and less stressful to turn life into a game,” Mahoney said.
Katnip & Coffee comes out bi-weekly and can be found on Spotify and Anchor. To learn more about Katbrat Studios, visit www.katbratstudios.com.
