Dreams of gridiron glory continue for many men who don’t make the NFL, and that’s why players have been trying out for the Hernando County Hawks, an amateur football team that’s going to start playing early next year.
The plan is for the team to play games at Hernando High School’s football stadium, but they need a practice field and the county’s Parks and Recreation Department wants a lot of money to use its fields, and wanted them to use the fields during the day, not in the late afternoon after players have gotten off their day jobs.
According to the county’s fee schedule, football-soccer field usage without lights is $25 per hour; with lights it’s $30 per hour. Field marking, striping and chalking also cost money, the schedule says.
So the Hawks’ management, looking to save money, is planning to practice at Tom Varn Park in Brooksville.
Austin Webster, 23, a former football player at Nature Coast High School, is the team’s owner and possibly a player, too; Paul Vermeulen is the general manager; and the coach is Eric Riggins Sr., who has been involved in youth football for years.
Webster played in the Rivals Professional Football League in Miami, he said.
“It’s a developmental league,” he said.
“You’ll find that there’s a lot of different leagues that are out there,” Vermeulen said. “They’re developmental leagues. There’s the ECFL” and others.
“But this one is the biggest.”
The Hernando County Hawks are a franchise in the Elite American Football League and the three men have high hopes for the team. Riggins has to cut down 60 players who tried out for the team to 40, Vermeulen said, and that’s a tough but necessary process.
The players are amateurs and thus aren’t paid, but can make money from marketing, Webster said.
“They pay to play,” Vermeulen said. “They don’t earn a dime from this.”
One hope is that scouts looking for football talent for colleges or pro leagues such as the Canadian Football League, the XFL, the USFL, overseas leagues and dare we say it? — the NFL — might show up for games to watch players.
“This is a platform,” Webster said. “I know some guys got invited to NFL trials last year.”
The league is in Georgia and Florida and has 45 teams, including several in the region where the Hawks play.
There was another team, the Brooksville Ballers, that played in a different league back in the mid-2010s, but Vermeulen said Riggins didn’t think the owners were as committed to continuing the team after its two seasons.
Riggins was the head coach of that team, which won the championship its first year, then lost the championship in the second year to the team they beat before.
Vermeulen said the problem is that the leagues go on but the teams go under.
“Our approach is completely different from that,” he said.
He wants something lasting, and also something that will be fun for the fans and the kids.
Football fans can go to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game and pay $600 for tickets plus a fortune for parking and concessions, then sit far from the action. Vermeulen said that he wants a game where a family can get tickets, parking, a program and some food, and spend about $30 to $50 tops. That’ll generate repeat customers, he said, who’ll form a bond with the team and its players.
He’s looking for more “partners” who want to help the team succeed, he added.
The Hernando County Hawks will begin playing in the regular season at the end of February, Vermeulen said, after the Super Bowl.
“The football season is already done. NFL is done, college is done, so it gives the college recruiters and scouts a chance to go through the entire state and in Georgia to kind of go and look for more talent,” he said.
A preseason game against the Tarpon Springs Pirates will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave., Brooksville.
The regular season will be 10 games, five home alternating with five away, plus a three-round playoff.
The first regular season game will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Hernando High School.
There also are plans to broadcast the games on radio and show them on video on a platform like Facebook Live, Vermeulen said.
He’s enthusiastic about the team, it’s clear, and he’s using his background in radio ad sales to reach out to local businesses and even to develop a printed program so people learn about the team and the players.
Webster said he played quarterback last year and that while ownership comes first, he wants to play again.
“I have some unfinished business,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll be helping the team if I’m just sitting on the sidelines.”
“We’re pulling him out of retirement,” Vermeulen said with a smile.
