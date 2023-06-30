The return of the 2023 Bay Scallop Season comes with a significant extension.
This year’s season starts Saturday, July 1, and continues through Monday, Aug. 6, marking a 37-day season.
“The extended season is going to do so much for tourism in Pasco County,” says County Commission Chair Jack Mariano. “This will be our best year yet.”
Scalloping regulations and safety tips:
• You can collect scallops by hand or with a dip net
• Daily bag limit: Two gallons whole bay scallops in shell or one pint shucked per person
• Daily boat limit: 10 gallons in shell or 1/2-gallon shucked meat
• Display a diver-down flag while in the water
