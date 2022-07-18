Florida’s Sports Coast kicks off 2022 scallop season

PASCO COUNTY -- Experience Florida’s Sports Coast welcomes the return of the 10-day Bay Scallop Season which through July 24.
Florida’s Sports Coast, the official Tourism Office for Pasco County, encourages locals and visitors to participate in the adventurous, limited-time experience that’s fun for all.
“We can’t wait to see what this year’s scalloping season has in store,” said Florida’s Sports Coast Tourism Director Adam Thomas. “We’re proud to offer such an unforgettable outdoor experience for local families and avid scallopers.”
You can search for scallops in all Pasco and Pinellas County waters north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse – including all waters of the Anclote River.
Scalloping Regulations and Safety:
- You can collect scallops by hand or with a dip net
- Daily bag limit: 2 gallons whole bay scallops in shell or 1 pint shucked per person
- Daily boat limit: 10 gallons in shell or 1/2 gallon shucked meat
- Display a diver down flag while in the water
- Click here for more information about the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s scalloping regulations,
Visit flsportscoast.com/scalloping for tips on how your family can enjoy Pasco’s Bay Scallop Season.
