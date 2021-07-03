Port Richey, FL (34668)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.