The Florida Department of Health reported a drop in new COVID-19 cases in its report for Sept. 24-30 with 37,772 new cases (5,396 a day), the fewest in the past 12 weeks.
DOH reported 56,325 new cases (8,046 a day) for the week of Sept. 17-23 and 75,906 (10,843 a day) from Sept. 10-16.
The cumulative total since March 2020 climbed to 3,576,571.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the transmission rate statewide in Florida is high. The rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 decreased by 24% the same as the week before.
Hospital admissions decreased by 24%. Two percent of hospitals statewide were reporting supply shortages and 19% reported staff shortages.
Death rate
DOH reported a statewide death toll of 55,580 — 2,000 more than the week of Sept. 17-23 when deaths totaled 53,580 — 2,340 more than the week of Sept. 10-16. According to the CDC, the rate of deaths per 100,000 in Florida decreased by 71% compared to 74% the week before.
As of Sept. 16, 24 deaths had been reported in children under age 16 (two more than the week before), 377 in the age group 16-29 (16 more than the week before), 947 for ages 30-39 (66 more than the week before), 2,309 for ages 40-49 (121 more than the week before), 5,277 for ages 50-59 (267 more than the week before), 4,436 for ages 60-64 (184 more than the week before) and 41,929 for ages 64 and up (1,063 more than the week before).
Positivity rate
The state’s new case positivity rate dropped again for the week of Sept. 24-30 down to 6.5% compared to 8.6% for the week of Sept. 17-23 and 11.2% for the week of Sept. 10-16.
DOH reported a rate of 13.5% for the week of Sept. 3-9 and 15.2% for Aug. 27-Sept. 2, which was a decrease from 16.8% from the week of Aug. 20-26 and the first decline in the positivity rate since July.
The highest positivity rate, 8.5%, was reported in the age group 12-19 followed by 8% for those under age 12 and 7% for ages 30-39.
The lowest positivity rate, 5.1%, was reported in ages 65 and above with 5.5% for the age group 60-64 and 5.9% for ages 50-59.
Pasco County
In Pasco County, the new case positivity rate decreased to 9.6% for the week of Sept. 24-30 compared to 13.8% for the week of Sept. 17-23, 17% for the week of Sept. 10-16, 20% for Sept. 3-9, 19% for Aug. 27-Sept. 2 and 21.2% for Aug. 20-26.
DOH reported 1,135 new cases (162 a day) for the week of Sept. 24-30 compared to 1,851 new cases (264 a day) for the week of Sept. 17-23, 2,671 new cases reported Sept. 10-16.
The cumulative total since March 2020 rose to 77,645.
According to the CDC, the transmission rate for Pasco County is high with a 75% decrease in new cases in the past seven days and a 36% decrease in hospital admissions. CDC reports 51 deaths over the past seven days with a death rate of 9.21 per 100,000, a decrease of 36.25%.
For more information about COVID-19 in Pasco, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/4146/Coronavirus-Information-Pasco-County-Ope.
Pinellas County
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate for the week of Sept. 24-30 was 6.8% down from 7.9% for Sept. 17-23 and 11.8% for Sept. 10-16, 14.7% for Sept. 3-9, 16.3% for Aug. 27-Sept. 2 and 18% reported for Aug. 20-26.
Pinellas County’s new case count for the week of Sept. 24-30 was 1,554 (222 a day) compared to 2,147 (307 a day) for Sept. 17-23 and 3,506 for the week of Sept. 10-16. The cumulative case count rose to 131,581.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is high with a 72% decrease in new cases over the past seven days. New hospital admissions totaled 408. New admissions decreased by 17%. CDC reported 70 deaths in the past seven days with a death rate of 7.18 per 100,000.
Pinellas County launched its new COVID-19 dashboard Sept. 17.
The dashboard includes details on testing, vaccinations and information from local hospitals. As of Sept. 25, all hospitals in the county were reporting moderate, high or extreme stress for the percent of inpatient beds being used for COVID patients. High to moderate stress was being reported for ICU beds with the exception of Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg, which was reporting low.
Countywide, 74% of regular beds were in use with 15% by COVID patients. Seventy-four percent of ICU beds were in use.
The highest occupancies reported were at Baycare Alliant Hospital in Dunedin with 27% of regular beds in use by COVID patients with 112% of beds overall in use.
Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor reported 24% of regular beds in use by COVID patients and 87% of beds in use overall with 37% of ICU beds being used by COVID patients and 98% of all ICU beds in use.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate
DOH reports that the state’s vaccination rate remained the same as the week of Sept. 17-23 with 71% of ages 12 and older receiving at least one dose.
As of Sept. 30, DOH reported that 13,621,506 Floridians had received a COVID-19 shot with 1,814,926 receiving a first-dose only and 11,370,030 completing the one- or two-shot series. DOH also reported that 436,543 had taken the additional booster shot.
According to DOH, 88% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 83% of ages 60-64, 76% of ages 50-59, 71% of ages 40-49, 62% of ages 30-39, 53% of ages 20-29 and 54% of ages 12-19.
In Pasco County, DOH reports that 313,178 had received at least one-dose of vaccine out of a population of 549,517, or 66%, up 1% from last week.
In Pinellas County, 593,437 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 67%, up 1% from last week. According to the county’ dashboard, 64.2% have received at least one shot, and 57.3% of residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either one or two-shots as required.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 1:21 p.m. Oct. 2, 43.63 million cases and 700,502 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 234.46 million cases had been reported worldwide with 4.79 million deaths. According to the resource center, 56% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
