The Florida Department of Health continues to report record-breaking numbers of new COVID-19 cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state’s transmission rate remains high.
For the week of July 30-Aug. 5, DOH reported 134,506 new cases, or 19,215 a day, bringing the cumulative count since March 2020 to 2,725,450.
New case counts have been rising for weeks. In the weekly report for July 23-29, DOH reported 110,477 new COVID-19 cases and DOH added 73,199 more cases to the tally for July 16-22.
The rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was up 53% compared to the week before when it increased by 58%. According to the CDC, Florida added the nation’s second-highest number of cumulative cases per 100,000 in the last seven days at 627, trailing behind Louisiana at No. 1 with 693. Arkansas was third with 502.
According to the CDC, the rate of deaths per 100,000 decreased by 28% compared to an increase of 60% last week. DOH reported a death toll of 39,695 — 616 more than the week of July 23-29. DOH reported 409 new deaths the week of July 16-22, 231 deaths for July 9-15, 172 for July 2-8 and 213 for June 25-July 1.
The state’s positivity rate also has been going up. DOH reported a rate of 18.9% statewide for the week of July 30-Aug. 5, 18.1% for July 23-29, 15.1% for July 16-22, 11.5% for July 9-15 and 7.8% for July 2-8.
In Pasco County, the new case positivity rate for the week also increased, coming in at 24.3% compared to 22.5% last week and 18.5% for July 16-22.
Pasco’s new case count went up by 3,404 from July 30 through Aug. 5, an average of 486 new cases a day. The cumulative case count since March 2020 was up to 52,639 as of Aug. 5.
For the week of July 23-29, cases increased by 2,883 compared to 1,636 for the week of July 16-22. The case count more than doubled for the week of July 9-15, with 885 added to the tally compared to 394 new cases for the week of July 2-8.
According to the CDC, the transmission rate for Pasco is high with a 17.7% increase in cases in the past seven days and a 45% increase in hospital admissions.
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate increased to 18% compared to 16.7% for July 16-22, 14.2% for July 16-22, 9.2% for July 9-15 and 6.1% for July 2-8.
Pinellas County’s new case count increased by 5,125, an average of 732 cases a day, for the week of July 30-Aug. 5. The cumulative count shot up to 94,815.
DOH reported 4,164 new cases the week of July 23-29 and 2,679 for July 16-22. DOH reported 1,365 new cases July 9-15, more than twice the 569 new cases for July 2-8.
DOH reported 393 new cases for June 25-July 1, 347 new cases June 18-24, 323 new cases for June 11-17 and 301 new cases for June 4-10.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is high with a 23% increase in new cases over the past seven days compared to a 55% increase last week. New hospital admissions were up by 26% compared to 78% last week.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a detailed account of cases, deaths, testing and other information since March 2020.
DOH no longer provides the number of new deaths by county. As of June 2, deaths in Pasco totaled 802 and 1,671 in Pinellas.
For more information about COVID-19 in Pasco, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/4146/Coronavirus-Information-Pasco-County-Ope.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate up to 63%
Health and government officials are practically begging the unvaccinated to get a shot as soon as possible to try to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CDC says the highest rate of transmission with more serious cases is occurring in areas with low vaccination rates. The vaccine remains the most effective preventive measure available.
The vaccine not only prevents people from getting COVID-19, it also helps keep them from getting as sick. Officials are urging unvaccinated people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
The state’s vaccination rate for the week increased to 63% for ages 12 and older receiving at least one dose, up from 61% last week.
As of Aug. 5, DOH reported that 12,103,207 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 1,928,214 receiving a first-dose only and 10,174,993 completing the one- or two-shot series.
According to the DOH, 85% of those 65 and older had completed the one- or two-shot series, 78% of ages 60-64, 69% of ages 50-59, 61% of ages 40-49, 51% of ages 30-39, 43% of ages 20-29 and 41% of ages 12-19.
In Pasco County, DOH reports that 278,330 had received at least one-dose of vaccine out of a population of 549,517, or 58%, an increase of 1% from last week.
In Pinellas County, 541,133 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 61%, up 2% from last week.
United States and global numbers
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine still maintains a COVID-19 dashboard providing information on national and worldwide cases and deaths. As of 2:21 p.m. Aug. 7, 35.7 million cases and 616,547 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 202 million cases had been reported worldwide with 4.28 million deaths. In addition, more than 4.3 billion vaccine doses had been administered.
