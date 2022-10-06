Make your own scarecrow at the Florida Pioneer Museum & Village from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
There will be arts and crafts vendors, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, pony rides and a petting zoo, carnival games, food concessions and more.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Under 5 admitted free. No coolers, food, beverages or pets allowed.
The Florida Pioneer Museum & Village is at 15602 Pioneer Museum Road, Dade City.
See www.pioneerfloridamuseum.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.