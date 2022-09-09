BROOKSVILLE — Starting Monday, Sept. 12, the Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited driver license services will be relocated from the Judicial Center’s Record Storage parking lot to the Tax Collector’s U.S. 98 North branch office at 11319 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Brooksville.
This location change is scheduled due to the Judicial Center Renovations that will begin the same week. The Record Storage parking lot will be closed to the public. The Florida Highway Patrol building on U.S. 98 North/Ponce de Leon Boulevard remains closed for renovations.
Operating hours and new location of the State FLOW Bus:
• Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• 11319 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Brooksville
For additional information, contact the Hernando County Tax Collector’s office at 352-754-4180 or visit the website @ www.HernandoTax.us.
