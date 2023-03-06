Republican state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia wants to memorialize the late conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh by naming a portion of Cortez Boulevard in Hernando County after him.
This week, Ingoglia filed Senate Bill 982 that, if approved, would designate the portion of Cortez Boulevard between U.S. 41 and State Road 50 in Brooksville as Rush Limbaugh Way.
“Rush Limbaugh is an American icon having inspired me, as well as tens of millions of Americans, to get involved in politics. He stood for freedom and American excellence,” Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, said in a written statement. “His passing left a void in the conservative talk radio space that will never be filled. This road designation will remind people of his passion and love of country.”
Limbaugh died in 2021 from complications from lung cancer.
Ingoglia said he wanted to honor Limbaugh’s memory as both a radio commentator and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Then-President Donald Trump gave Limbaugh that award in 2020.
Limbaugh, who was a Palm Beach County resident, was a strong Republican supporter whose often divisive style and loyal listeners helped shape American conservative politics. He was a polarizing figure, hated by many for his brash and sometimes bigoted or conspiratorial commentary.
Ingoglia served in the state House for eight years and won a state Senate seat last year. He also served a term as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.
Blake Bell, the mayor of Brooksville, said he was in favor of renaming the road.
“Rush Limbaugh graced Brooksville’s own WWJB (radio station) for many years with a message of American freedom. Limbaugh believed in democracy, capitalism, and the First Amendment,” he said in a written statement. “It is only fitting for the state to honor this Floridian by naming a road after him in Brooksville.”
