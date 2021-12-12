Florida Department of Health reported another uptick in COVID-19 cases in the weekly report released Dec. 10. New cases for the week of Dec. 3-9 totaled 13,530 (about 1,933 a day) compared to 10,892 (about 1,556 a day) for Nov. 26-Dec. 2.
The cumulative total since March 2020 is up to 3,710,507.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida’s transmission rate was substantial as of Dec. 11, up from moderate reported two weeks ago.
Death toll
DOH reported a statewide death count of 62,026 for the week of Dec. 3-9 — 325 more than the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, which was up 153 from the week of Nov. 19-25.
Death reports are often delayed so the date a person died could be days or weeks prior to when it is reported.
As of Dec. 9, 31 deaths had been reported in children under age 16 (the same as the week before), 433 in the age group 16-29 (two more than the week before), 1,143 for ages 30-39 (six more than the week before), 2,754 for ages 40-49 (seven more than the week before), 6,289 for ages 50-59 (37 more than the week before), 5,104 for ages 60-64 (27 more than the week before) and 46,272 for ages 64 and up (345 more than the week before).
Positivity rate
The state’s new case positivity rate increased to 2.6% for the week of Dec. 3-9, up from 2.5% for Nov. 26-Dec. 2. It was 2.4% the week of Nov. 19-25 and 2.5% for Nov. 12-18 and Nov. 5-11.
By age group, the highest new case positivity rate for Dec. 3-9 was 3.5% for ages 5-11, 3.2% for ages 12-29 and 20-29, and 2.8% for ages 30-39.
The lowest positivity rate, 1.9%, was reported in ages 65 and up, 2.3 for ages 60-64 and 2.6% for ages 50-59.
Pasco County
In Pasco County, DOH reported a positivity rate of 3.3% for Dec. 3-9, up from 2.7% reported Nov. 26-Dec. 2, which was the same as the rate reported for Nov. 19-25 and Nov. 12-18.
DOH reported 311 new cases (about 44 a day) for the week of Dec. 3-9, up from the 239 (34 a day) reported for Nov. 26-Dec. 2. The cumulative total since March 2020 increased to 80,464.
According to the CDC, the transmission rate for Pasco County increased to substantial up from moderate reported last week. CDC reported a 22% increase in new cases in the past seven days and a 16% increase in hospital admissions with 51 COVID patients admitted. CDC reported 11 deaths over the past seven days. The death rate was down 27% per 100,000.
For more information about COVID-19 in Pasco, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/4146/Coronavirus-Information-Pasco-County-Ope.
Pinellas County
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate for Dec. 3-9 was 2.7%, an increase from 2.4% reported Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2.3% for Nov. 19-25 and 2.1% for Nov. 12-18.
The last time the positivity rate was higher was Oct. 15-21 when it was 3%.
Pinellas County’s new case count for Dec. 3-9 was 536 (about 77 a day), compared to 420 (about 60 a day) reported for Nov. 26-Dec. 2.
The cumulative case count rose to 136,664.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is back up to substantial. It had decreased to moderate for about a month. CDC reported a 25% increase in new cases over the past seven days. New hospital admissions totaled 107. The rate of new admissions increased by 11%. CDC reported less than seven deaths in the past seven days and the death rate decreased by 56%.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate
CDC has approved a lower dose Pfizer vaccine for children age 5 and older.
Booster shots have now been approved for all ages 18 and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago and those that have taken the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As of Dec. 9, 3,377,192 booster shots had been administered, compared to 2,957,193 last week.
An increased emphasis has been placed on getting more people vaccinated with the discovery of the Omicron variant. The first case in Florida was reported Dec. 7 by a hospital in Tampa.
DOH reported that the state’s vaccination rate increased to 70% for Dec. 3-9, up from 69% for Nov. 26-Dec. 2 and Nov. 19-25. As of Dec. 9, 14,540,602 Floridians had received a COVID-19 shot with 1,906,610 receiving a first dose only and 9,256,800 completing the one- or two-shot series.
According to DOH, 90% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 87% of ages 60-64, 81% of ages 50-59, 76% of ages 40-49, 68% of ages 30-39, 58% of ages 20-29, 57% of ages 12-19 and 11% for ages 5-11.
In Pasco County, DOH reports that 333,353 had received at least one-dose of vaccine out of a population of 549,517, or 64%, up from 63% the week prior.
In Pinellas County, 626,363 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 66%, an increase from 85% last week. According to the county’ dashboard, as of Dec. 10, 69% have received at least one shot, and 61.1% of residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either one or two-shots as required.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 2:22 p.m. Dec. 11, 49.85 million cases and 796,997deaths had been reported in the United States, and 269.60 million cases had been reported worldwide with 5.30 million deaths.
