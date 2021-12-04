Florida’s COVID-19 new case count increased by 10,892 (about 1,556 a day), according to the Nov. 26-Dec. 2 report from the Florida Department of Health, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,697,523.
The count decreased the prior week, according to the delayed report for the week of Nov. 19-25. The Department of Health reported 9,663 new cases (about 1,380 a day). The report is normally released on Friday, but DOH didn’t release the report until Tuesday the following week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
DOH reported 10,828 new cases (about 1,547 a day) for the week of Nov. 12-18, the first increase in case numbers since August.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida’s transmission rate was substantial as of Dec. 4, up from moderate reported last week.
Death toll
DOH reported a statewide death count of 61,701 for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2 — 153 more than the week of Nov. 19-25.
DOH reported 538 more deaths the week of Nov. 12-18, 384 more the week of Nov. 5-11.
DOH reported 60,697 deaths Nov. 5-11.
Death reports are often delayed so the date a person died could be days or weeks prior to when it is reported.
As of Dec. 2, 31 deaths had been reported in children under age 16 (one more than the week prior), 431 in the age group 16-29 (one more than the week before), 1,137 for ages 30-39 (five more than the week before), 2,747 for ages 40-49 (six more than the week before), 6,252 for ages 50-59 (19 more than the week before), 5,077 for ages 60-64 (73 more than the week before) and 45,927 for ages 64 and up (99 more than the week before).
Positivity rate
The state’s new case positivity rate came in at 2.5%, the same as the weeks of Nov. 19-25, Nov. 12-18 and Nov. 5-11. It was 2.4% the week of Nov. 19-25.
By age group, the highest new case positivity rate for Nov. 26-Dec. 2 was 3.4% for ages 5-11, 3.2% for ages 12-29 and 2.8% for ages 30-39.
The lowest positivity rate, 1.8%, was reported in ages 65 and up, 2.3 for ages 60-64 and 50-59.
Pasco County
In Pasco County, the new case positivity rate of 2.7% for Nov. 26-Dec. 2 remained the same as the rate reported for Nov. 19-25 and Nov. 12-18, which was up from 2.6% for Nov. 5-11 but down from 2.8% reported Oct. 29-Nov. 4.
The cumulative total since March 2020 rose to 80,176.
DOH reported a decrease in cases for Nov. 19-27 with 196 (about 28 a day) compared to 216 for Nov. 12-18 (about 31 a day). The case count for Nov. 5-11 was 200 (29.5 a day).
The number of new cases have been steadily decreasing.
According to the CDC, the transmission rate for Pasco County is moderate. CDC reported a 36% increase in new cases in the past seven days and a 10% increase in hospital admissions with 44 COVID patients admitted. CDC reported 15 deaths over the past seven days. The death rate was 2.71 per 100,000.
For more information about COVID-19 in Pasco, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/4146/Coronavirus-Information-Pasco-County-Ope.
Pinellas County
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate for Nov. 26-Dec. 2 was 2.4%, up from 2.3% reported Nov. 19-25 and 2.1% for Nov. 12-18 and 2% on Nov. 5-11.
Pinellas County’s new case count for Nov. 26-Dec. 2 was 420 (about 60 a day) compared to 357 (about 51 a day) for Nov. 19-25 and 353 (about 50 a day) for Nov. 12-18.
The cumulative case count rose to 136,141.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is moderate down from substantial as of last month. CDC reported a 29% increase in new cases over the past seven days. New hospital admissions totaled 109. The rate of new admissions went down by 19%. CDC reported 24 deaths in the past seven days with a death rate of 2.46 per 100,000.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate
Booster shots have now been approved for all ages 18 and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose as of Nov. 19. As of Dec. 2, 2,957,193 booster shots had been administered, compared to 1,276,324 last week.
An increased emphasis has been placed on getting more people vaccinated with the discovery of the Omicron variant, which as of Dec. 2 had been reported in 11 states, but not Florida.
DOH reported that the state’s vaccination rate increased to 69% for Nov. 26-Dec. 2 and Nov. 19-25 up from 68% for the week of Nov. 12-18. As of Dec. 2, 14,418,089 Floridians had received a COVID-19 shot with 1,892,591 receiving a first dose only and 9,568,305 completing the one- or two-shot series.
According to DOH, 89% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 87% of ages 60-64, 80% of ages 50-59, 75% of ages 40-49, 67% of ages 30-39, 58% of ages 20-29, 57% of ages 12-19 and 9% for ages 5-11.
In Pasco County, DOH reports that 330,544 had received at least one-dose of vaccine out of a population of 549,517, or 63%, the same as the week prior.
In Pinellas County, 621,951 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 65%, the same as last week. According to the county’ dashboard, as of Dec. 2, 68.4% have received at least one shot, and 60.7% of residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either one or two-shots as required.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 2:22 p.m. Dec. 4, 49 million cases and 787,902 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 265.25 million cases had been reported worldwide with 5.25 million deaths.
