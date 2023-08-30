The water was continuing to rise on Wednesday while Hurricane Idalia was crossing into South Georgia.
The expected storm surge combined with extra-high tides put Aripeka, Hernando Beach and Pine Island underwater, officials said at the Wednesday afternoon press conference.
Duke Energy representative Lee Friedman said about 280 customers have lost power, and the company will be working to restore power. “Right now, we are assessing damage,” he said.
He recommended that homeowners turn off all their circuit breakers so that when power is restored, there isn’t a fire or overload. Also, avoid downed powerlines.
David DeCarlo, the county’s emergency management director, said the area still faces a six- to nine-foot storm surge.
That area has been shut down, he said, until further notice.
County Commissioner Brian Hawkins said he saw the surge and damage in western Hernando County.
They expected the surge and it came, he said, and that’s why people need to adhere to mandatory evacuations.
He said the roads are not navigable.
Soon, people will be able to leave shelters, though most of those in the shelters are not from Hernando Beach.
Public Safety Chief and Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier said they made several rescues in the morning and recommended that people stay put until help arrives.
Sheriff Al Neinhuis said there will be people from the marine unit on the river Wednesday night to provide security and prevent looting.
DeCarlo said they’ll be monitoring the situation.
“We’ll be going from life preservation mode into incident stabilization and then the road to recovery,” he said.
“This is a very fluid situation. Please be safe and continue to monitor.”
