FLHSMV prioritizes education and awareness of child safety

TALLAHASSEE – As Florida students head back to school, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, its division of the Florida Highway Patrol, and safety partners throughout the state are working to educate and engage Florida’s parents, caregivers and motorists on the importance of safe driving with and around children through FLHSMV’s Child Safety Awareness Month campaign.
“Awareness of behaviors that impact a child’s safety should not just be recognized one month a year,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “It is up to us all to make sure that children, parents, and the community are educated and vigilant in ensuring that safety practices are in place and enforced daily.”
In 2022, there were a total of 119,903 children ages 0 to 17 involved in a crash in Florida as either a passenger, driver or pedestrian, resulting in 1,220 serious bodily injuries and 156 fatalities. As children travel to and from school, motorists must ensure they arrive safely by obeying school-zone speed limits, remaining attentive around child pedestrians and bicyclists and properly stopping for school buses. In 2022, there were 3,000 school bus crashes in Florida.
In 2022, almost 30% of child passengers killed in vehicle crashes in Florida were not wearing any type of restraint. A seat belt or child restraint is a vehicle’s most important safety feature, but it only works if they are used and used correctly, every time. Florida law requires the use of seat belts or child restraint devices by drivers of motor vehicles, all front-seat passengers, and all children under 18 riding in a vehicle. Florida law also requires children ages 5 and under to be secured properly in a crash-tested, federally approved child restraint device.
Be sure to stop for school buses and slow down in school zones.
As of Jan. 1, 2021, the penalties for failing to stop a school bus and passing a stopped school bus on the side where children enter and exit doubled. It is imperative that all motorists properly stop for school buses so all of Florida’s children can arrive at school or home safely.
Using a wireless communications device in a handheld manner while driving in a designated school crossing, school zone or active work zone area is against the law and extremely dangerous.
Be alert and watch for children, especially near schools, bus stops, buses and parking lots. Pay extra attention to the lower speed limits in school zones. Only drive or park in authorized areas to drop off or pick up children at school.
Move safely together – look out before you step out.
Always walk on the sidewalk if there is one. If no sidewalks are present, walk against the traffic direction so you can see oncoming vehicles.
Cross the roadway where pedestrians are expected, at corners or crosswalks, and watch for traffic when crossing the street.
Pay attention. Avoid headphones so that you can hear the traffic and pedestrians around you. Never text or look at your phone when crossing the street.
Check for kids and pets.
As routines change, it’s imperative to remain vigilant and ensure all children are out of the vehicle and accounted for before leaving. Put your purse, phone, or shoe in the backseat as a reminder to check.
Never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle. Florida temperatures are hot and will rapidly increase in minutes, even if parked in the shade or with a window cracked.
For additional safety tips, resources, and data related to child safety, visit https://tinyurl.com/ubsn47cn for more information.
