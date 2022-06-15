Flags lowered June 16 to honor former commissioner Sylvia Young

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the lowering of flags at the Historic Pasco County Courthouse and county government centers in honor of former county commissioner Sylvia Young, who died on June 7 at age 83.
Young was a lifelong resident of Darby who served on the Pasco County Commission from 1980 to 2000, and was one of the first women to do so.
During her time on the Commission, she worked to successfully restore the Historic Pasco County Courthouse, where the commission still meets today.
“She will be remembered for her dedication to serving the people of Florida,” the governor said in a press release.
“As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be lowered at the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, Florida, and the Government Centers in Pasco County, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on June 16, 2022. “
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.