NEW PORT RICHEY — The City Council has approved a tentative millage rate of 8.5 for fiscal year 2022-23, the same rate as last year.
Finance Director Crystal Feast said some of the considerations for the city’s 2022-23 budget included an increase in property tax values by 16.4%, average national inflation at 9.1%, increased fuel costs, stagnant state revenues, general liability/property/flood insurance estimated to increase by 10%, and additional city staff positions among other considerations.
Feast said that the city’s millage rate was at its highest in 2013 at 9.5799. Over the years, the city had gradually decreased the rate, leading to the staff recommendation of a tentative 8.5 millage rate. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Feast added that City Manager Debbie Manns was still working to finalize the budget and to incorporate a reduction in that millage rate, even if it’s a slight one.
“For the next fiscal year we’re proposing $6.8 million (in property taxes) and if you compare that to the previous years, it’s an increase from the previous year (of $5.8 million),” Feast said. “If we factor in keeping the millage rate the same and the increase in taxable values, that has generated almost $1 million increase in property tax revenue.”
City council member Peter Altman said he’s hopeful that during this year the council can go on to examine other revenue sources.
“It’s clear that the fiscal revenue sources are not growing and it’s just as clear that increases in insurance and new service needs are going to demand that we get smarter,” Altman said. “While it may seem that eliminating the recreation fee is going in the wrong direction, I think we have to distribute some of the benefits that we are giving throughout the community to our residents to help them in their health and wellness and their quality of life. I think that could make a big difference by encouraging more activity in the rec center.”
The first public hearing on the budget will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 in the City Council Chambers, 919 Main Street. A final public hearing on the budget is proposed for Sept. 27.
In other council business, the rezoning of 5845 Main Street from Medium Density Residential to Downtown was approved on second reading. The owner proposes to turn this location into a café/coffee shop.
The council also approved of a benefit cost analysis task order not to exceed $31,500 from Florida Design Consultants regarding the 2021 Grand Boulevard Multi-Use Path Project. Once completed, the path will connect to Pasco County’s existing multi-use path on Massachusetts Avenue that heads eastward toward Starkey Park.
The benefit cost analysis is a requirement the city must complete as part of an application process for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program. The U.S. Department of Transportation is offering $1.5 billion. To be eligible for this funding, the city must prove that the proposed community project has a significant local or regional impact.
As stated by Public Works Director Robert Rivera, when the city has a benefit cost analysis done, one of the things that has to be determined is the cost of the project and the benefits it can bring.
“Some of those benefits could be the cost of the project versus how many people it brings into town and that the dollar amount that’s associated with the surrounding businesses,” Rivera said. “It can also be in tangibles. In other words, if you end up saying that you’re going to have 300 more people use it on a weekly basis, how much gas or carbon emissions are reduced because of that — that can also be quantified in a dollar amount.”
Mayor Rob Marlowe voiced his thoughts before voting in favor, “This is a project that will benefit a lot of people on the south side of town, particularly some that are in less affluent neighborhoods.”
