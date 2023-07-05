Fire-Rescue mourns passing of Janssens

Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier announced on Wednesday, July 5, that retired Fire-Medic Juan Pablo (JP) Janssens died on July 4.
He started his career with Hernando County Fire Rescue in March 1999 and served as a Firefighter Paramedic. JP spent the majority of his career as a paramedic preceptor.
“JP's work ethic resonated throughout the department, having worked his entire career on the busiest ambulances in the county up to his retirement,” the agency said.
He retired in May after 24 years with HCFR.
“He will be greatly missed by his friends, family and HCFR family,” the agency said.
Funeral services are pending.
