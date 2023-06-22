It’s summertime, when, at least according to popular imagination, it’s a time we can relax and take a breather from the rat race.
But while lounging on the beach is great, for some people summer is a time to also explore new books and ideas, make new friends or dabble in what might become a new hobby.
That’s why the New Port Richey Public Library’s summer programming is encouraging people to “Find Your Next” — whatever it is.
For one group of people, that meant coming on June 14 for the first of a series of ballroom dance classes. Rafe Banks, an avid ballroom dancer whose day job is hotel manager at The Hacienda in downtown New Port Richey, taught an enthusiastic group of beginner dancers the rumba, which, he told the Suncoast News, is one of the easier dances to learn.
Classes will be held weekly throughout the summer, and singles are welcome. At the June 14 session, Banks and Tomas Monzon, the library’s programming director, were on hand to serve as partners, and if numbers are uneven partners will rotate, Banks said.
Among those at the first session were Liz Kuhns and Mike Miller, who emailed the Suncoast News to say, “We had a great time at the dance class! Rafe from the Hacienda was a wonderful teacher and it was fun to get out and learn a new skill! We really value the wide variety of offerings the New Port Richey Public Library offers the community!”
Among the other summer offerings for adults are language instruction (beginning Russian, conversational Spanish, American sign language), video production, baking (is your “next” learning to make the perfect ciabatta?), a knitting and crochet club, sessions with master gardeners and a workshop on color theory and values for beginning and intermediate artists. For youths, there is “Beginner Bots,” a four-week class on robotics and coding, and “Teens: Mindful U” mindfulness and mindful movement.
While the library is constantly expanding its offerings as a gathering place for all members of the community to do and learn all sorts of things, it’s a library — and so there are books. And summer book challenges open to readers of all ages. There will even be prizes: See nprlibrary.beanstalk.org.
The special summer programs are in addition to weekly events for adults and children run by the library, which include a Walk & Talk Club, speed friending, conversational German, a writer’s workshop, tech basics and Qigong for adults, and entertainment and hands-on activities for the younger set.
For more information on summer or yearlong programs and other offerings and services, visit nprlibrary.org or call 727-853-1279.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.