Hurricane Ian might have changed course, but Hernando County isn’t out of the woods.
“Today is Game Day,” said deputy emergency management director Erin Thomas.
Jeff Rogers, the county administrator, said Wednesday morning that in the next 48 hours the county will be seeing tropical storm force winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour, up to 12 and as much as 18 inches of rain throughout the county and localized flooding.
“If it’s flooded there before, most likely it will flood again in the next 48 hours,” he said.
James Coleman, the county’s emergency manager, put it simply.
“Our stormwater systems are not designed to handle that kind of volume in that time frame, so the roads are going to flood,” he said. “Do not drive on a flooded road; you don’t know how deep that hole is.”
In addition, the western part of the county will face a storm surge of three to six feet at high tide later in the day and through Thursday, and – especially for those living on the Withlacoochee River – that could pose a flooding threat.
There still is a mandatory evacuation in place for the area west of U.S. 19.
There are about 125 people in county shelters, including 30 pets.
“Those evacuations have been in place for your safety,” he said.
Right now, with the weather deteriorating in Hernando County, Rogers said people should be in their shelter place now to ride out the storm, or ready at home with batteries, water and food for the next few days.
Be careful and look after your neighbors, Coleman said.
Deputy emergency management director Thomas said the county’s employees are working hard at the emergency operations center and elsewhere.
Residents need to be in their safe place now, she added.
“You need to be in your safe place and ready to batten down the hatches to ride out the storm for the next 24 hours,” Thomas said. “After that point, be mindful of threats that exist outside of your home.”
You should plan to lose power and should have a weather radio to receive updates on the storm, and you can register for alerts.
After the storm, everyone will want to get out and check on homes and businesses, she said. There might be downed power lines and trees, and it’s dangerous to go driving at night after the storm.
And never operate a generator in an enclosed space, Thomas said.
“Carbon monoxide poisoning is deadly, and we want you to be safe,” she said.
The rainfall will continue for the next several days, she said, and the Withlacoochee River is approaching flood stage. “We expect that that water is going to continue to rise,” she said. “Be prepared to be self-sufficient for as long as possible.”
Low-lying areas are at risk for flash-flooding, Thomas said. Report storm damage to the Emergency Operations Center at 352-754-4083. The center is fully staffed with county employees to take calls.
Rogers said after the storm passes, people will be out to do damage assessments.
Deputies deployed
Sheriff Al Nienhuis said his deputies are putting in the hours needed to keep the community safe, especially for people who have evacuated and are worried about their homes and businesses.
“Depending on what kind of damage and issues we have to deal with post-storm, they’re ready to deal with those as well,” he said.
They’re watching the storm every hour and reacting to changes. They are adjusting staffing to keep people rested and ready for the big part of the storm, Nienhuis said.
If the storm doesn’t hit as hard or as soon as expected, staffing might be adjusted, he said, and would be used after the storm.
“We don’t want to overreact or underreact, and it’s a fine line,” Nienhuis said. “We work very hard at walking that line.”
The county’s major concerns are flooding in the southeast corner of the county.
Nienhuis said he wanted to emphasize the rules of the road if you are driving and come to a four-way intersection which doesn’t have a deputy directing traffic and the traffic light isn’t working.
In that case, treat the intersection as a four-way stop, he said. That will keep drivers safe.
Tornadoes also are a threat, Nienhuis said.
“As the old saying goes, ‘If it sounds like a freight train and you don’t have train tracks near your house, that’s a good indication that you might have a tornado near your house,’” and you might want to move to the center of the house.”
County Commissioner John Allocco said the county has a lot to be thankful for with the change in course of Hurricane Ian.
“I think we’re blessed that it made a turn to the south and east, but unfortunately that means that other people are now going to be in damage, and we’re going to be praying for them.”
Shelters open
Three shelters are open:
- Challenger K-8 at 13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill, for special needs
- Explorer K-8 at 10252 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill, for general population and pet-friendly
- Mining Association Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, for general population and pet friendly.
