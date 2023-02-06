At long last there is a wrestling tournament solely for girls. For the past decade or so, a sprinkling of females have dotted rosters of high school wrestling teams throughout the Tampa Bay area.
In Pasco County, they no longer have to wrestle the boys — at least in one postseason tourney.
Cypress Creek recently hosted the inaugural Sunshine Athletic Conference Girls Wrestling Meet. Wiregrass Ranch coach Jamey Ketler spearheaded the effort that drew 40 girls for the inaugural competition.
“This is amazing,” Ketler said. “This is a key event for the girls. It’s making a step forward for Pasco County.”
The competition featured preliminaries, consolation matches and finals. Aside from Wiregrass Ranch and the host Coyotes, other teams included Wesley Chapel, Land O’ Lakes, Sunlake, Fivay, Hudson, Pasco and Zephyrhills.
The turnout is something coaches hope to build on.
“The goal is to grow this,” Cypress Creek assistant Adam Welch said. “This is the first of its kind.”
Wesley Chapel won the team title. The Wildcats entered seven wrestlers: Katherine Traynor in the 100-pound weight class; Gabrielle Thompson, 105; Gabrielle Asabi, 120; Sofia Palacio, 125; Briana O’Neil, 135; Alliyah Trahan, 155; and Paisley Murphy, 190.
“I recruited a couple (of wrestlers) and they brought their friends,” coach Dan Fleshood said. “It’s a steppingstone. We’re trying to lead the way.”
Perhaps the most thrilling match was the first with Sunlake’s Izabella Kullman outlasting Cypress Creek’s Julia Brocato 9-8 in triple-overtime.
While there were plenty of newcomers to the sport, Cypress Creek’s Victoria Schleman, a freshman who wrestled at 125, came in with some experience. Her father Roy owns Wesley Chapel Jiu-Jitsu.
“I think that my strength from Jiu Jitsu helped me a lot,” she said after a 7-3 win over Fivay’s Madison Emeritto.
Zephyrhills’ Kohanna Martinez, a four-year varsity wrestler who is nine shy of 100 career wins (most coming in matches against boys), pinned Wesley Chapel’s Traynor.
“I want to show girls that they can come out here and do anything the boys are doing,” she said.
Afterward, Ketler describe the meet as “a huge success. Pasco County’s leading the way.”
Tico Hernandez, Cypress Creek’s athletic director who also coaches girls weightlifting, gladly would host the meet again next year.
“It’s a feather in the cap, for sure,” he said.
