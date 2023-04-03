Trooper Bill Ortiz of the Florida Highway Patrol said March 29 that he’s not a hero, but the parents of 8-month-old Daylen Phillips and his aunt would beg to differ.
In an office at the Suncoast Operations Center north of State Road 54 on the Suncoast Highway, Ortiz recounted the events of Sunday, March 26. He was returning to his home in Brooksville from his shift just after 6 p.m. when a motorist driving a pickup truck at high speed and blowing his horn flagged him down.
Dayton Phillips told Ortiz his baby was choking, and gave the trooper the baby. Ortiz placed the baby face-down and checked to see if he was breathing.
At one point, the baby started crying, which Ortiz said was a good sign because it meant the baby was getting air, but if he was held right-side up, he’d stop breathing. He apparently had an obstruction like a wrapper of some kind in his throat.
“I couldn’t get the wrapper out,” Ortiz said.
The baby’s aunt, Chastity Bishop, said she had worked as a medical assistant. They found that the baby would keep breathing if he was held upside-down and kept crying, so she got into the back of Ortiz’s cruiser and he raced to Oak Hill Hospital, where doctors and nurses were able to remove a plastic wrapper from Daylen’s throat.
The baby was moved to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. An early attempt to take the baby off a ventilator was not successful, but on March 29, Bishop said Daylen was off the ventilator, but still in the intensive care unit.
Ortiz, 50, is married with two adult daughters and two grandchildren. He said a similar incident happened years ago with one of his daughters.
It was nerve-wracking at first, Ortiz said, but he calmed down because the other people were very upset and he knew he had to be an example of calm in that situation. His training kicked in and he was able to save the life of the baby.
He credited Bishop with doing a great job as he drove to the hospital, and said the staff at the hospital did great, too. Ortiz said he has good wishes for Shian and Dayton Phillips, the boy’s parents, and for Daylen in the future, too.
“I’m just glad that I was able to help,” Ortiz said.
He has kept in touch with them, and that has lifted their spirits.
One day when Daylen is older, Ortiz said he’s like to meet the boy and talk about what happened.
Bishop said Daylen’s mother called her Wednesday morning and said the boy is doing a lot better, off the ventilator, breathing on his own and reaching for his mother.
“There is no doubt in my mind, 100%, he saved that baby’s life,” Bishop said of Ortiz.
