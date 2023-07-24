TALLAHASSEE -- The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation, has announced the kick-off of “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
All five states and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a week-long speed enforcement campaign. FHP will specifically focus on detecting and citing drivers for exceeding the posted speed limits across Florida’s interstate corridors.
“The Florida Highway Patrol will be working with our many dedicated law enforcement partners toward providing highway safety,” said Col. Gary L. Howze, director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Your FHP troopers will be on patrol monitoring traffic for hazardous drivers and enforcing traffic laws along Florida’s state highways in support of Operation Southern Slowdown.”
Preliminary data from the FLHSMV shows more than 13,296 crashes in 2022 in Florida involving speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Speeding contributed to 10.5% of all crash fatalities statewide, resulting in more than 368 fatalities.
