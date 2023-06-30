The Florida Governmental Utility Authority in New Port Richey has been awarded the Public Education Award from the Florida Water Environment Association.
This award recognizes an organization for significant accomplishments that foster and support the development of public outreach programs as well as integrate public education as a core element of wastewater/water utility planning and management. It is intended to encourage utilities and other organizations to incorporate public education and outreach into their operating plans as well as provide examples of successful public education programs and best practices.
