Bigger, better, and sporting a new name, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Safety & Fun Fest is coming to downtown Brooksville on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Formerly known as a “Night Out” event, the free festival showcases Hernando’s first responders, their equipment and live-saving skills. Add in games, music, food and drinks and scores of vendors and you have a great way to spend an afternoon in the open air.
The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. along Main Street and Fort Dade Avenue at Hernando Park. The new venue and daylight hours are designed to promote more participation among vendors and the public, said Michael Terry, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. The former Night Out events were held in the parking lot of the Target store near the Brooksville Tampa Bay Regional Airport.
Terry said some 100 vendors are on board for the event and with lots more elbow room, larger crowds can be accommodated.
“We were limited with what we could do in the parking lot,” he said. “We changed it up for more space and greater participation.”
The goal of the festival is to provide a fun and educational experience for the public, but also to “enhance all first responder efforts to help build strong, safe, healthy and united communities.”
On hand will be several units from the Sheriff’s Office, including mounted deputies, the K-9 unit, the SWAT team, the mobile command center and the drone unit. Members of the Hernando County and Brooksville fire departments will be there, along with EMS crews. All will be displaying and demonstrating law enforcement, safety and rescue equipment. One demonstration will show the Jaws of Life extraction tool in action, as it cuts open a car to simulate a rescue operation.
Food trucks and a frozen drink vendor will there, along with arts and crafts displays. Several activities geared for young children are planned, along with interactive events to engage visitors.
