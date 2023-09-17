BROOKSVILLE – The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is open for those affected by Hurricane Idalia.
The purpose of a DRC is to:
- Apply for assistance.
- Learn the status of your FEMA application.
- Understand any letters you get from FEMA.
- Find housing and rental assistance information.
- Get answers to questions or resolve problems.
- Get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistance.
- Learn about Small Business Administration loan programs.
- Representatives from local government, not for profit agencies, and other local services will be present.
The DRC is at the Spring Hill Library Branch, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
Service highlights
It is imperative that those who are affected by Hurricane Idalia at least make an application for the Individual Assistance and Small Business Administration programs even if they do not ultimately go through with it. By not applying, you could jeopardize some ability to make application for future assistance or programs.
The Small Business Administration can offer low interest, long-term loans for people, nonprofits, and businesses. Even though the name SBA implies businesses, individual household members may still apply. The deadline for individuals is Oct. 30, and for businesses, May 2024. They offer loans for the uninsured or the underinsured.
