Hernando County was also approved for FEMA Public Assistance for categories A and B, debris management and emergency protective measures, respectively. Hernando County residents affected by Hurricane Idalia may apply for federal assistance and check their application status by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA mobile app through both Google Play and the App Store.
You may also apply for Federal IA disaster assistance by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a video relay service, or captioned telephone service, or other communication services, please provide FEMA the specific number assigned for that service.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) Teams began visiting the affected residential areas Sunday afternoon to help homeowners register for FEMA IA assistance. FEMA DSA Team members will be clearly identified by a blue FEMA vest or FEMA shirt with a FEMA photo identification badge. DSA Team members will have a presence within Hernando County for the foreseeable future as we continue our recovery process.
Report unlicensed contractors
Be cognizant of unlicensed contracts doing repair work on your home. Please be mindful of who you are hiring to perform hurricane damage repairs to your home or structure. Unlicensed contracting becomes a felony during a state of emergency. The state of Florida and Hernando County are currently under a state of emergency as a direct result of Hurricane Idalia.
Contact your insurance company first to verify that your insurance will cover the repairs before you find a licensed contractor or sign a contract.
Always verify a professional’s license online at MyFloridaLicense.com, by calling (850) 487-1395, or by using the DBPR mobile app.
Be wary of individuals who only produce an “occupational license,” or corporate filing. An “occupational license” only means that person has paid a tax receipt to the local municipality.
Get a written estimate from several licensed contractors to compare costs before you hire one. Make sure the estimates include the work the contractor will do, materials involved, completion date, and total cost.
Never pay cash in full before the work is completed. Be cautious of writing checks made payable to individuals, especially when dealing with a company.
Report unlicensed contracting by calling the DBPR Unlicensed Activity Hotline: (866) 532-1440.
Debris removal scheduled
A storm debris contractor (not Republic Services) will be starting Hurricane Idalia debris removal on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Storm debris pick up will include private roads; however, only storm generated debris will be collected.
Call (352) 754-4112 for more formation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.