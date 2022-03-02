TARPON SPRINGS — It may not have the glamour of a marketing campaign, but the Tarpon Springs City Commission has approved a $1 million project to install water and sewer infrastructure along Bayshore Drive, a move that would allow residents in the area to move off septic systems.
As for the glamour, the commission also approved a $100,000 marketing campaign to promote the city.
The funding will come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The 10-year sewer project was supported by the city’s Budget Advisory Committee and the Sustainability Committee and came from a recommendation by City Manager Mark LeCouris.
A public hearing that came before the vote indicated there was support for both proposals. But the process of coming to those recommendations came under fire. LeCouris had held a public workshop asking residents for their advice on spending the ARPA funds.
Tarpon Springs resident Craig Lunt said that while he was happy with the public meetings, the recommendations came from a tiny fraction of city residents.
“The thing is that .01% of residents came to this town hall,” Lunt said. “That’s nowhere near reaching a consensus about what the people in this town think.”
Nevertheless, four members of the commission were fine with the spending proposals, although Vice Mayor Jacob Karr voted against the measures even though he supported the ideas in concept.
“I would like to see a holistic plan of what we do” with the ARPA funds, Karr said. “I want to see a whole plan. I don’t want to piecemeal it.”
LeCouris said the marketing proposal was mentioned many times when he met with merchants in the area. The funds “would assist businesses by bringing residents and tourists to Tarpon Springs,” according to a memo to the commission from LeCouris. “The timing is very important on this project so that additional advertising and marketing can begin with the offseason after Easter.”
The marketing plan would be used within one year and would include a “multi-media mix” of print for brochures, digital advertising, billboards, Jolly Trolley advertising, television ads and a social media campaign.
Sewerage on Bayshore Drive is a priority, according to LeCouris’ memo. It would help as the city converts residences from septic tanks to sewers. A portion of Bayshore Drive near DeSoto Drive has recently been connected to sewer. The new funding would allow about 60 lots to be connected to sewer.
According to Whitehouse.gov, the American Rescue Plan will provide emergency grants, lending, and investment to hard-hit small businesses so they can rehire and retain workers and purchase the health and sanitation equipment they need to keep workers safe.
The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed Congress and was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021
