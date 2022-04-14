Pasco County’s Community Development is making progress to provide affordable housing for the homeless community by the fall. As part of the planning phase, the period for public comment is quickly closing on its draft plan to use American Rescue Plan funds.
In 2021, PCCD was awarded $4.4 million in federal funding and has since drafted a proposed allocation plan, which residents can view at the Pasco County Community Development Offices, 8610 Galen Wilson Blvd., Port Richey, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day to submit a comment on the plan is April 15.
“It’ll make a tremendous impact because these funds are specifically for housing qualified populations,” said PCCD Director Marcy Esbjerg. “The qualified populations are the people experiencing homelessness or people that are very unstably housed. This is the first time we have funds specifically directed toward that population.”
With the increase in housing material and supply costs, Esbjerg fears the money won’t be able to go as far as they might have in the past. The funds awarded from the HOME-ARP program will not be used to house individuals but for agencies and developers to build or renovate housing for those experiencing homelessness.
Esbjerg noted that PCCD has had several successes recently thanks to receiving several different funding sources because of COVID. Funding in the past year has allowed PCCD to house 254 households, which included individuals and families who came from the streets. In August, PCCD opened permanent supportive housing through the Rosalie Rendu Residences to house 14 individuals, with hopes to build future units in a similar style.
Another mark of success, according to Esbjerg, is The Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County’s Continuum of Care program, which competes with 400 caretakers around country and is an opportunity to get additional funds. In the past four years, its CoC program has doubled in the amount of funds coming into community to serve the homeless from initially receiving $800,000 to $1.7 million.
Lastly, Esbjerg said, PCCD was able to open a family shelter on Youth Lane, at the old Boys and Girls Club, which has helped since around 20 families since October. Many have already left and been housed, she added.
“We’re hoping to overcome the increased cost in housing because that really is affecting all population, but specifically the cost of rehousing people,” Esbjerg said. “We’re hoping to continue to improve our systems approach to housing the homeless, because it’s a matter of getting the word out and making sure everybody is treated in an equal and fair manner.”
At the time Esbjerg spoke with Suncoast News, PCCD had not finalized its point in time count, but she believes the numbers of homeless individuals in Pasco are going down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.