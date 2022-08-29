Feasibility study for Shoal Line Blvd. Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk released

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Government in conjunction with the consultants, Coastal Engineering Associates Inc., have released the Shoal Line Boulevard Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk feasibility study.
The study is available to the public and can be viewed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/47eybfz6.
Also listed on the Hernando County website are preliminary site plans, past public meeting details, previous survey results, background information on the Weeki Wachee Preserve, and project updates.
The Weeki Wachee Preserve is a natural preserve that hosts significant biodiversity in HernandoCounty along with an area that was previously a limestone mine and designated for a future recreation area.
Passive recreation opportunities such as picnic and sightseeing pavilions, a kayak launch, restroom facility, swimming area, enhanced hiking, biking trails and signage, and an Eco Tour boardwalk are some of the possibilities to be incorporated into the improvements of the historical mining area of the Weeki Wachee Preserve.
These possible improvements will allow the preserve to become more accessible and safe for all HernandoCounty residents to appreciate and enjoy this recreational area.
Public comment can be submitted now through early September. To leave a public comment, visit https://www.opentownhall.com/12157 and fill out the form.
