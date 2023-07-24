TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is celebrating the anniversary of the Florida Purple Alert, which launched July 1, 2022. Since its inception, 255 Purple Alerts have been issued, and 250 individuals recovered.
“Largely because of the public’s participation, the Purple Alert is a proven resource helping law enforcement safely locate missing individuals. Our Purple Alert program is a model for other states to adopt,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.
FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC) launched the Florida Purple Alert. The Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and who do not meet the criteria for a statewide Silver Alert. Purple Alerts engage the public in the search for the missing person and provide a standardized and coordinated community response.
Sign up to receive Florida Purple Alerts through email or text messages at http://www.missingchildrenalert.com/.
Learn more about Purple Alerts at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/PurpleAlerts/Purple-Alert-Plan.aspx.
