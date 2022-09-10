FDLE: 3 teachers helped students cheat on agricultural exams at Hudson High

Three former Hudson High School teachers have been arrested in a testing scam involving certification tests for Agriculture Education Services and Technology (AEST), Inc., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday afternoon.
AEST is a subsidiary of the Florida Farm Bureau, and produces “test banks” that are provided to the Florida Department of Education.
Each suspect is charged with one count of organized scheme to defraud, a second-degree felony, said Mark Brutnell, FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge.
“We are extremely disappointed in these teachers who were placed in a position of trust, and repeatedly chose to violate that trust,” said Pasco Superintendent of Schools Kurt Browning. “They took advantage of students for personal gain. That kind of behavior is shocking to teachers everywhere who sacrifice for their students every day.”
The arrests come after a yearlong investigation, Brutnell said.
Robert “Rob” Edward Herrington, 38, of Port Richey, a teacher at Hudson High for six years, was booked into the Pasco County Jail. He resigned in September 2021 as the investigation began.
Kathleen “Kate” Rebecca Troutman, 31, of Bradford, Ark., who was a teacher at Hudson High School for four years, was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center. She resigned in May 2020.
Harold “Jim” James Martin III, 47, of Hudson, a teacher there for two years, who was booked into the Pasco County Jail. He has been on unpaid leave since September 2021.
In April 2021, Brutnell said, AEST received an anonymous complaint from a former Hudson High School student about the testing process at Hudson High School and initiated a statewide audit. The audit from July 2018 through April 2021 revealed that Hudson High School students took more certification exams than any other school in Florida, their students completed the 50- to 100-question tests in less than half the time of other students, sometimes, five minutes, and they had much higher pass rates.
FDLE began its investigation last May at the request of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office after they received a complaint from Pasco County Schools.
Teachers are paid a bonus of $25 to $50 for each passed test their students take, and school districts are also paid $400 to $800 for each passed test. The Pasco County School District had paid AEST $80,000 for the tests.
Before being allowed to teach the courses and administer the exams, teachers are required to pass them using the same requirements as the students, taking the tests individually, without study guides or test materials and with a proctor present.
Brutnell said some of the suspects took their administrator exams together and, after recording the test questions with cellphone cameras, they prepared study guides for their students, which were exact copies of the certification exams. No proctors were present.
In some cases, teachers took exams for students, Brutnell said.
The suspects recruited students to help produce study guides, which were allowed to be used while taking the tests. In addition, the teachers provided students with answers during the exams.
Some students in Exceptional Student Education, without their knowledge, had tests taken for them.
The scheme, which spanned over four years, resulted in the loss of more than $708,000, including $36,725 paid in teacher bonuses.
AEST said it is invalidating more than 1,000 certification exams from Hudson High School. Students with the certifications from the exams will lose those certifications and, if they are working in agriculture, could lose their jobs, Brutnell said.
“I feel bad for the kids who got certifications and now it could be in question,” he said.
FDLE is confident that the cheating is limited to Hudson High School.
New controls are in place to keep this from happening again, Brutnell said.
The investigation is still active, Brutnell said.
