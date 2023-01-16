NEW PORT RICHEY — One of the first customers at the Collard Green Festival at Grand Gardens in New Port Richey on Jan. 7 was the city’s mayor, Rob Marlowe, who said he came because “my wife likes collard greens.” Marlowe was also there to show support for the community garden, which hosts nearly 30 plots where residents can grow organic, chemical-free produce.
“Grand Gardens is a great opportunity for people who want to be farmers to grow their own stuff, and learn from others,” he said.
Among those are Amelia Maseda, a first-time gardener who got her plot because she lives in a condo and has no yard, and Barbara Klepper, an experienced gardener who grows for her business, Organic Presence, at her Spring Hill home. Klepper is now manager of the garden, which she has been commuting to for seven years.
Grand Gardens is at 5721 Grand Ave. in New Port Richey on land provided by the adjacent Creative Institute of Dental Arts. It is a 10-year-old project of FarmNet, a collective of growers, businesses and others that focuses on providing the community with locally sourced, organic, chemical-free edibles.
But, says FarmNet chief executive Dell deChant, it’s not just about the food.
DeChant, an instructor at the University of South Florida, is convener of the USF Urban Food Sovereignty Group, chair of the Pasco County Food Policy Council and chair of New Port Richey’s Environmental Committee.
“If you think about it, most of us are not aware of the sources of our existence,” he told the Suncoast News. “We don't know the origin of our food. We don't know the origin of our clothing. We don't know the origin of our water supply. We don't know our neighbors. We don't know our communities very well.
“The idea of the farm is to build a resilient, sustainable, healthy community that is based on an awareness of our place, our locality, our natural environment, our human environment, our cultural environment,” he said. “A healthy community really begins with that.”
So while engaging as many people as possible in producing and consuming healthy local food, “It’s not the only emphasis by any means,” deChant said. “It’s also being aware of local business, and of the natural world.
“But if we can begin to develop the understanding of the food system and localize it, that very process itself kind of opens up the doors to a larger, stronger, deeper awareness of all our local systems of existence: our communities, our friends, the people that live here with us, the natural cycles.”
Steve Hayes, director of Grand Gardens, agrees.
“Especially on the food side, we keep it local, we keep it fresh, we keep it chemical free. And then I've been going to markets, and what I find is the whole farm procedure supports local businesses, supports local goods, keeps the dollars in our community. That’s already happening at these farmers markets; they don't allow outside food from Tampa that's been shipped in from all around the world.”
Hayes outlined one way that growers and businesses cooperate to produce healthy food and in the process create as close to a zero-waste system as possible.
“Everybody’s helping each other within this,” he said. “For example, all my extra leaves and things go to Gone Juicing (a business in Elfers Square Center in New Port Richey). Then they give us back the pulp. And you can use the pulp for compost. We feed it to chickens, ducks, goats, rabbits.
“You can use it for human consumption. We ask them to keep it separate (by plant). I just picked up two bags of apple and carrot pulp, and I will freeze dry it and make powder for my smoothies.
“None of it goes to waste.”
While the first attempt at a community garden, back in the late 1980s, was not a success, changes in attitudes toward food and environmental issues have helped make the current effort so successful that Grand Gardens is just about out of space, deChant said.
And he credits the local government with a lot of the success.
“The city of New Port Richey really gets an acknowledgment, a powerful acknowledgement, for its support of endeavors of this type,” he said, “from the reforestation effort, the environmental committee, the library’s educational programs, the market which is sponsored at the library every week.” Tasty Tuesdays is an organic farmers’ market held on the library grounds every Tuesday; in 2016 the city authorized the public sale of produce from people’s home gardens.
“The city really has taken a leadership role,” deChant said. “We’d like to see more businesses and individuals involved, more civic organizations involved. That hasn't happened yet. But my hunch is it will, over time.”
For more information, visit New Port Richey FarmNet on Facebook or ecologyflorida.org/FarmNet.
