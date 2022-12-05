Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Brooksville.
Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
Farm Share will be working with Mid Florida Community Services from 11 a.m. until supplies run out on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 375 S Broad St., Brooksville.
With more than 3.9 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.
Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 751 million pounds of food, with a value of more than $1.9 billion. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.
Farm Share distributes food to the community through its network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida, free of charge. To find a food distribution near you, visit www.farmshare.org/farm-share-find-agencies-food-pantries.
