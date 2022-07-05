Farm Share distributes food in Brooksville on Wednesday, July 6

 Image courtesy FARM SHARE

BROOKSVILLE – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Brooksville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The Farm Share distribution with Mid Florida Community Services Inc. will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, from 11:00 a.m. until supplies last, at 375 S. Broad St., Brooksville.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 751 million pounds of food, with a value of more than $1.9 billion. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org